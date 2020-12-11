Rotary Club of Willits offers student debt relief with new program

WILLITS, 12/10/20 — The cost of higher education has been increasing, and many young people seeking an education are left with significant student debt. This year, the pandemic has left many people in a difficult economic situation, compounding the financial challenges of those already trying to pay their student debts. To help Willits residents stay financially afloat and be able to stay in the area, the Rotary Club of Willits has created a student debt assistance program, to help local graduated stay in the area.

The applications are available beginning December 10, and will be open until February 15. According to the program announcement, “The goal of SDAP is to encourage local college or career tech graduates, who are active in the community, to stay in the Willits area.” The initial amount in the fund has been provided by an anonymous donor, but the club welcomes additional contributions so as to help more Willits residents.

Here’s the announcement from the Rotary Club of Willits, including information about how to apply, and how to contribute to help grow the fund.

ROTARY CLUB OF WILLITS FORMS STUDENT DEBT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM Applications are available for the Student Debt Assistance Program