New grants available for California businesses struggling with COVID-19 — application deadline Jan. 8

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/20 — A new program will be providing grants between $5,000 and $25,000, thanks to a new statewide initiative intended to support local businesses struggling with the pandemic. Businesses who meet the qualifying criteria can submit an application until January 8, and grants will not be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information about the program is available at the California Relief Grant website, and there are daily webinars being held with more details for interested applicants. Business owners in Mendocino County should apply via this website, and can contact West Center, which is the local Small Business Administration office, with any additional questions.

Here’s more information from West Center:

California Governor’s Office of the Small Business Advocate Opens

Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

Grants Up To $25,000

FORT BRAGG, Calif. – December 23, 2020 – West Business Development Center is pleased to announce that the Governor’s Office of the Small Business Advocate has opened the application process for small business relief grants of up to $25,000. In late November, Governor Newsom and the State Legislature announced the allocation of $500 million to the program to be administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to eligible small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 and the related health and safety restrictions. Applications open beginning Wednesday, December 30 at 8AM and close on Friday, January 8 at 11:59PM. Approval notifications will begin on January 13, 2021. Small businesses can take early advantage of this program by reviewing the eligibility requirements at careliefgrant.com.

This the first of two rounds of grants. Applicants who submit an application and all documentation in the first round will not need to reapply; qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration. At this time, the date of the second round of grants is unknown. Owners of multiple businesses, franchises, locations, etc. will be considered for only one grant and are required to apply for the business with the highest revenue.

Lendistry has been designated by the state to act as the intermediary for the program to disburse the grant funds.

Mary Anne Petrillo, West Center’s CEO, stated, “This is a great opportunity for the small businesses that have suffered so much for the past 10 months. It couldn’t have come at a better time. West Business Development Center is primed to assist businessowners with their applications and we encourage people to call us for help.”