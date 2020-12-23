COVID case closes City of Willits offices till Jan. 1

WILLITS, 12/23/20 — The City of Willits has announced that city offices will be closed through December 31, 2020, after a staff member has been determined to be positive for COVID-19. Employees will be working from home, and you can still contact city departments by phone, but the offices will remain closed through the holidays in order to conduct a thorough cleaning, according to an announcement from the city manager on Facebook.

Here’s the full announcement:

CITY HALL IS CLOSED UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020

Due to a positive case of COVID-19, City Hall is closed and employees are working from home. There has not been an outbreak. City Hall is being cleaned and employees are undergoing precautions.

We value the health and safety of our residents and our employees and hold these health considerations at the forefront of our operational decisions.Certain essential services will be made available by contacting the departments as listed below. Please note that not all services will be available.

All payments or forms can be mailed or dropped in our drop box in front of the main doors to City Hall.If you have an emergency, call 911. If you urgently need to reach the following departments, call:

Planning – 459-7124; Code Enforcement – 459-7122; Parks and Public Works – 841-7914; Water and Wastewater – 671-3185; General – (512) 496-4559 – Emergency only, please; Police non-emergency line: 459-6122

Thank you for your understanding.

Stephanie Garrabrant-Sierra, City Manager