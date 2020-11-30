Mendocino Writers’ Conference to hold winter publishing series

MENDOCINO Co., 11/28/20 — After hosting an virtual conference this summer, the Mendocino Writers’ Conference is hosting an online series of workshops on publishing this winter. The workshops will take place monthly from December through February and are based on popular topics from this year’s conference.

Here’s the press release:

MENDOCINO COAST WRITERS’ CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER VIRTUAL WINTER PUBLISHING SERIES

Held this past summer via Zoom, the first-ever virtual Mendocino Coast Writers’ Conference was a well-earned success, and participants are asking for more. The Conference (MCWC) is now offering a Winter Publishing Series, a three part series featuring online seminars focused on publishing topics:

Save The…Novel? with Francesca Lia Block (December 5th, 12 PM PST)

Submitting Strategies with Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo (January 9th, 12 PM PST)

Publishing with Small Presses with Diana Arterian (February 6th, 12 PM PST)

Each seminar will be two hours in length and will include a presentation, resources, and Q&A. Registration is $20 each, or $50 for all three. Recordings of the seminars will be made available to registrants who are unable to attend live.

These seminars were developed in response to the great demand for MCWC programming on these topics at the 2020 Conference. Executive Director Lisa Locascio says, “We’re excited to offer these seminars, which we designed in response to requests from our 2020 participants. Our instructors are experienced, we’re honored to have them join us to share their knowledge, and writers will benefit from their expertise. I’m particularly excited for the iconic Francesca Lia Block’s seminar on applying a beats structure to fiction, and I know that writers will be eager to learn from Women Who Submit founder Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo and distinguished poet, teacher, and translator Diana Arterian. There’s a lot of information out there about how to pursue publishing through the traditional agented path, and comparatively less about how writers can find, submit to, and publish their work with independent presses and magazines. Francesca, Xochitl, and Diana are here to show our community the way forward, and MCWC is so excited to partner with these great writers on this new venture.”

These seminars also serve another important purpose for MCWC this year: fundraising. Like so many arts organizations during COVID-19, MCWC faces a significant budget shortfall. Every registration helps us continue creating meaningful, prestigious, and high-quality literary programming for our community.

For more information about registration, please visit our website, www.mcwc.org.