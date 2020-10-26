Small wildfire burning near Montgomery Woods, off Orr Spring Rd. quickly controlled (update 9:38am)

UPDATE 9:35 a.m. — Aircraft have mostly returned to base, as have some ground units. Though we don’t have an official acreage count, it appears that the fire has been controlled, though mop up will continue.

ORIGINAL

POTTER VALLEY, 10/26/20 — A small wildfire is burning in the forest just south of the Montgomery Woods, south of Orr Springs Road, west of Ukiah, and east of Comptche.

The fire was reported to be about four to five acres as of around 8:45 a.m. and at least three tanker aircraft, along with the air attack air traffic control airplane were circling the fire making drops. At least one helicopter is also working the fire, along with ground resources.

The fire appears to have started this morning, not overnight, and in an area that was no as significantly affected by the high winds, and in a part of the county that is generally more moist. So far the fire has been spreading slowly, and there is some indication that it last limited potential for spread.

As of 8:58 a.m. firefighters were “cancelling the balance” meaning that they were informing resources that are heading to the fire that they can turn around and head home instead of continuing to the fire.

There is some indication that logging was proceeding this morning in the area where the fire broke out.