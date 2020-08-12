Some staff at Ukiah clinic contracted COVID; exposure did not occur at clinic and patients weren’t exposed

MENDOCINO Co., 8/12/20 — A small, but unknown, number of staff at an Adventist Health clinic in Ukiah have tested positive for COVID-19, Adventist Health announced today. In a brief interview Adventist spokesperson Ceci Winger said that various details could not be released due to privacy concerns.

It has not been divulged whether the staff are doctors, nurses, or other workers at the clinic, nor has the number of people infected been given. What Adventist did say is that contract tracing has determined that the staff members contracted the virus outside of the clinic setting, and that they did not expose any patients to the virus. The infected people have “mild symptoms” and are isolating.

The clinic in question is the Adventist Health clinic across the street from Ukiah Valley Medical Center. Since the onset of the pandemic extra cleanings have been performed daily at all medical sites.

Here is the statement from Adventist: