Man arrested in Covelo fire that destroyed four buildings

MENDOCINO Co., 7/20/20 — A arrest has been made in the fire that destroyed four buildings in downtown Covelo on Saturday, and some vehicles.

Here is the press release from the MCSO:

DATE: “July 20, 2020”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number:

2020-17545

Crime/Incident:

451(d) PC (Arson with property damage)

454 PC (Commit Arson while in State of Emergency)

Location:

Highway 162 at Biggar Lane in Covelo, CA.

Date of Incident:

07-19-2020

Time:

01:10 PM

Victim(s):

44 year old male adult from Covelo, CA.

Suspect(s):

Sammy Joseph Tanguileg (45 year old male adult from Covelo, CA.)

Written By:

Sgt. James L. Wells #2420

Synopsis:

On 7-19-2020 at about 01:10 PM, the Covelo Volunteer Fire Department along with Cal Fire responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Highway 162 and Biggar Lane in Covelo, CA. The reporting party advised the possible subject who started the fire was still in the area.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators arrived at the location and located Sammy Tanguileg near the scene. Sheriff’s Office Deputies determined Tanguileg was in and around a 2000 Chevrolet sedan, just prior to the vehicle catching fire. The owner of the vehicle, a 44 year old male from Covelo, was notified of the incident.

Arson Investigators from the Ukiah Valley Fire Department and Laytonville Volunteer Fire Department, along with Mendocino County Investigations Bureau detectives were dispatched to the incident. Following their investigation, Tanguileg was arrested for 451(d) PC (Arson) and 454 PC (Committing an Arson during a State of Emergency).

Tanguileg was transported to the Mendocino County Jail where he is to be held in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information related to this arson investigation, or who may have images or videos which could assist investigators, are asked to contact Detective Sergio Ochoa at (707) 463-4086. Additionally, information can be relayed through the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at (707) 234-2100 or the We-Tip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline at (800) 782-7463.

Approved by:

Lieutenant Quincy Cromer #2651