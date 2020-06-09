Seasonal road openings: county roads re-opened, Cal Fire roads to open June 10

CalFire shield

MENDOCINO Co., 6/9/20 — The various roads crossing Mendocino County that are partially closed during the wet winter months will now be re-opened for the summer season. In late May, Mendocino County Department of Transportation also re-opened portions a number of county roads including Usal Road, Navarro Ridge Road, Ten Mile Road, and the Fort Bragg-Sherwood Road.

Although the temperatures are warming up and the roads have re-opened, Cal Fire reminds encourages traveler to take caution on roads that are muddy or wet.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit, if the PDF is not loading in this page follow this linke: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/image001-2.jpg

image001-2.jpg

