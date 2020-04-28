New online music festival will showcase Mendocino County musicians, seeks local submissions

MENDOCINO Co., 4/28/20 — Mendocino County is full of musicians, but due to the ongoing shelter in place and the indefinite threat of the pandemic, many bars and restaurants have closed, gigs canceled, and many summer festivals are now delayed. Since it’s unclear when we’ll be able to gather in the same room to enjoy some tunes from our talented neighbors, some locals have decided to organize a new “Mendo MusicFest” to showcase the work of local performers, which culminate in a free live-streamed online concert on May 24.

The new Mendocino MusicFest seeks to highlight all different varieties of musicians and musical styles, and is asking local musicians to submit videos to be considered for the May 24 online concert, which will also feature a performance from a headliner, with proper social distancing. Here’s the full announcement from the organizers, with information about how to enter a submission:

Mendo Musicfest Seeking Musicians to Unite Community Through Song

(Mendocino County, California 4/28/2020) As the Mendocino County community contends with turbulent times, the Mendo Musicfest aims to soothe with song. The Mendo MusicFest is a celebration of the local performing artists that contribute to the rich cultural community in Mendocino County, CA. From school music programs to our touring professionals, live music is the glue that holds us together.

Mendo MusicFest is hosting a free, live-streamed concert, featuring and celebrating local musicians and performers on Sunday, May 24, 2020. We are asking for video submissions of some of your best work – recorded from a previous live performance or something recorded virtually – to share with the community. Our goal is to produce an hour to an hour and a half event, showcasing musicians from all age groups and genres of music.

We are looking for:

– A variety of music (such as instrumental, vocal, choral, ensemble, etc.)

– A representation of all age groups and talent pools – from the high school performers to our professional touring artists,

– Confident, uplifting and inspiring performers and performances,

– The best you have to offer and share with our community.

Please include the following when you email your submission:

– Performer/Group/Band Name

– Song Selection

– Video of a previously recorded performance or a virtually compiled performance created while maintaining social distancing practices.

– Name(s) of the Performer(s)

– A short biography on your band / what you want the audience to know (about the band or the song)

– Contact information.

Email your submission information to mendomusicfest2020@gmail.com

You will be notified if your performance is selected. Video submissions over 4 minutes will not be considered. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 15, 2020.

We have a slot or two open for a headliner who will be allowed to perform a 3 song set of music for this event. You will be contacted for more material if you are selected to be a headliner.

Mendo MusicFest will select performance footage submissions and stitch them into a cohesive performance video.

If you or someone you know has a song to sing, share your melody with Mendocino County for this year’s Mendo Musicfest. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the event organizers at mendomusicfest2020@gmail.com.