Mendocino County coronavirus testing numbers — 4 positive

This is our page with the latest tally of coronavirus tests, we will be updating it as soon as we get information from Mendocino County Public Health.

It should be noted that the public health department conducts the minority of tests, and that most are conducted by commercial labs at the behest of clinics. Those commercial labs are not required to report the number of negative tests, or tests conducted — they are, however, mandated to report when a test has returned positive. As such the total number of tests may be somewhat inaccurate, but the number of positive tests is correct.

Current Results

As of March 29, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Public Health Lab:

Negatives: 42

Positives: 2

Pending: 14

Total:58

Commercial Lab (Quest):

Negatives: 101

Positives: 2

Pending: 28

Total: 131

As of the afternoon of Sunday March 29, 2020 in Mendocino County there have been:

189 total tests taken

3 positive tests

143 negative tests

43 pending tests

(1 recovered)

Previous Test Results