ICE arresta tres personas fuera del Corte Superior de Sonoma — ICE arrests three outside court

MENDOCINOC Co., 2/18/20 — El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE), la agencia federal encargada de hacer cumplir la ley de inmigración en el interior del país, arrestó a tres personas en o fuera del Tribunal Superior de Sonoma esta mañana. La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Sonoma no participó en los arrestos. El fiscal de distrito de Sonoma, el defensor público y el abogado del condado condenaron la acción. Además, parece que los arrestos pueden haber violado la ley de California que prohíbe precisamente esto, aunque, por supuesto, la ley federal reemplaza a la ley estatal.

English:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency tasked with enforcing immigration law in the interior of the country, arrested at least three people at, or outside of, the Sonoma Superior Court this morning. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the arrests. Sonoma’s district attorney, public defender, and county counsel all condemned the action. Additionally, it appears that the arrests may have been in violation of California law prohibiting just this, though of course federal law supersedes state law.

Ad

Here is an excellent article from The Press Democrat detailing the incident.

Lee el artículo del Press Democrat aquí:

ICE agents arrest 3 at Sonoma County courthouse

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

And here is one from CBS Bay Area: