Winter storm begins this afternoon; expect snow as low as 2000′ Wed. through Friday

WILLITS, 1/15/20 — A winter storm is expected to blanket the mountains of California in substantial snow this Wednesday through Friday, with snow levels coming down to possibly as low as 2000 feet in elevation, and the strongest part of the storm hitting Thursday afternoon.

Though it us unlikely to snow in any of the major towns or cities of Mendocino County, nor on major highways, expected that rain and hail will affect travel. And some areas in Northern Mendo, around Laytonville and Covelo could see major accumulations of snow above 3000'.

❄️Multiple feet of snow is forecast tomorrow night-early Friday, heaviest falling through Thursday afternoon. Major accumulations expected above 2500-3000 feet with lighter accumulation possible at lower elevations.



🚨Hazardous travel conditions expected with this storm! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pY01SnywIA
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 14, 2020

For those of you who plan to travel farther afield, it is predicted that snow will accumulate and perhaps cause closures on interstates 5 and 80, as well as state routes 299 and 44, and others.

Here is a very nice animation from the National Weather Service's Eureka office showing how snow will accumulate:

Expected snow accumulation from 4 AM Wednesday through 4 AM Friday in 6 hour intervals. Most of the snow is expected to fall from 4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. Locally heavy snow showers will be possible through the day on Thursday.

Posted by US National Weather Service Eureka California on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

You can find many more details about the forecast at the National Weather Service's website, with detailed predictions about your specific area.

Here are additional graphics for Highway 44 & Highway 299. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JJVLYVSgM3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 15, 2020