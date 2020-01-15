Winter storm begins this afternoon; expect snow as low as 2000′ Wed. through Friday

WILLITS, 1/15/20 — A winter storm is expected to blanket the mountains of California in substantial snow this Wednesday through Friday, with snow levels coming down to possibly as low as 2000 feet in elevation, and the strongest part of the storm hitting Thursday afternoon.
Though it us unlikely to snow in any of the major towns or cities of Mendocino County, nor on major highways, expected that rain and hail will affect travel. And some areas in Northern Mendo, around Laytonville and Covelo could see major accumulations of snow above 3000'.
For those of you who plan to travel farther afield, it is predicted that snow will accumulate and perhaps cause closures on interstates 5 and 80, as well as state routes 299 and 44, and others.
Here is a very nice animation from the National Weather Service's Eureka office showing how snow will accumulate:
You can find many more details about the forecast at the National Weather Service's website, with detailed predictions about your specific area.