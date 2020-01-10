Winter smoke means prescribed burning by Cal Fire; fuel management burns beginning around Ukiah Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 1/9/20 — Cal Fire's Mendocino unit will begin prescribed burns around the Ukiah valley this week as part of the State of California's priority fuel reduction projects initiated last spring, an effort led and promoted by Governor Newsom, which also includes prescribed burns in the Little Lake Valley area. Burning in the Ukiah area began this week, with burns starting up around 6 a.m. daily -- expect smoke to be visible throughout the valley.

The project is one of 35 around the state designated a high priority to protect communities at risk from wildfires; fuel reduction efforts have been ongoing sine last April in Mendocino County. You can read more about the ongoing fuel reduction projects in Ukiah and Willits here.

Here's the full announcement from Cal Fire: