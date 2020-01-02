The Mendocino Wire 2020: new laws for California

MENDOCINO Co., 1/2/2020 -- At the Mendocino Voice we try to cover the whole county and sometimes the broader region, but we're not the only game in town, and often statewide news is important to what's going on here locally. So we think it's a good idea to aggregate together some of the notable headlines from the area. To that end we're bringing back "The Mendocino Wire," our round-up of news from around the area.

New laws

Some of the most important news this week is, of course, all the new laws that went into effect in California on Jan. 1. The Los Angeles Times has a very thorough recounting of the laws and LAist has a nice graphical interface to explore them. Also of particular interest to all you small business owners out there might be the new freelancer law, definitely worth reading up on:

Climate change and fire

The last decade was a time of climate catastrophes across the world, from devastating storms and floods, to the string of enormous fires here in California. Here's some news about that:

Odds and ends

