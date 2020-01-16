Snow & rain bring difficult road conditions, power outages — all major roads in Mendocino are open

UPDATE 11:15 a.m. — Here is a partial list of all the road incidents currently ongoing in the county:

Around 800 customers, most of Laytonville, are without power at this time in the Long Valley area.

Around 100 households are without power in the north Potter Valley area.

Some 50 customers have lost power on Orr Springs Road, and another 13 south of Willits.

A tree fell, blocking the southbound lanes of the 101 near the junction with the 162, but the road is now cleared and traffic is flowing.

CalTrans is currently NOT requiring chains anywhere on the 101 in Mendocino County, but earlier chains were required along stretches of the 101 north of Willits.

Chains are NOT required for the 175 between Hopland and Lake County.

Emergency road work is ongoing on the 101 near the Mendo-Humboldt line, but that does not appear to be causing significant delays.

A minor crash near the Brooktrails Store on Sherwood Rd.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 1/16/20 — A winter storm hit Mendocino County with full force overnight, bring high winds and a dusting of snow to even lower elevations in Willits and Laytonville. In several spots across the North Coast chain control stops were set up and chains were required this morning, and road conditions continue to be tough out there. However, as of 11 a.m. all major roads in the area are open.

Substantial snow accumulated on SR-175, as well as along parts of U.S. Route 101 and other highways around the North Coast. Chain controls were put in place on the 101 near Laytonville, and earlier this morning a downed tree blocked the southbound lanes of the 101 near Shimmins Ridge north of Willits. The 199 in Humboldt County was closed, and a slew of accidents occured across the region.

Rain, and snow at higher elevation, are expected to continue through tonight, so continue to exercise caution. A great place to get detailed information about the conditions of our roads is CalTrans’ QuickMaps site, and app.

The strong winds have also caused some downed power lines, and several hundred households are still without power in Mendocino County. Some people have also reported slowed internet access, though this has not been absolutely confirmed.

For people traveling father expected substantial closure on major highways at higher elevation including interstates 5 and 80, with travel effectively impossible in the Sierra tonight.

Snow may may winding down in most areas, but it's not quite done yet, and there is still snow on many area roads. Travel is discouraged, but if you must, be sure to carry chains and check for closures here (https://t.co/T2JFGR7jN2) before you go! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TSGl1bGo7p — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) January 16, 2020