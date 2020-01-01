Mendo Need to Know: a guide to Mendocino’s great outdoors

12/31/19 -- Every year since we’ve started, we’ve shared this outdoor guide with you, and let you know about a number of New Year’s Day hikes that are going on, to ring in the new year. It’s a tradition in many cultures that how you spend the first day of the year will set the tone for the rest of it, and we thinking starting off with a hike in one of the many beautiful locations in our county is a good way to start.

In 2020, there will be a number of organized group hikes going on that we’ve listed below. Below that, you’ll find the comprehensive list we’ve put together of places to enjoy the great outdoors in Mendocino County. Let us know if we missed anything!

Ad

January 1, 2020:

Mendocino County Need to Know: Get outside to Mendo’s great outdoors

This guide is organized to include a general list of resources first, and then a list of parks and organizations organized by area. If you know where you’re going, you can scroll down to find the Ukiah, Willits, North County, and Anderson Valley/Coast sections.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Parks, plus general outdoor resources and organizations:

Lake Mendocino - KB Maxwell

Ukiah area:

Ad

Little Darby trail in winter - KB Maxwell

Willits area:

Mendocino National Forest, photo from their Facebook page.

Laytonville area, Covelo, Leggett, and north county:

Ad

Cahto Peak – You can take a hike up to the unused lookout station on Cahto Peak north of Laytonville. The lookout station, opened in 1934 on the highest point along the 101, has not been staffed since 1990.

Harwood Park and Bud Harwood Field - on Harwood Road in Laytonville, with a baseball stadium and play equipment.

Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area - camping, swimming, redwoods and trails, plus the Peg House across the street! Managed by MAPA after it was slated for closure in 2011.

Angelo Coast Range Reserve – 7,660 acres along the south fork of the Eel River set aside for preservation and research by the University of Berkeley. Public access is allowed for day use but please follow the instructions listed here ; maps and other details are also on that page.

Mendocino National Forest – biking, hiking, camping, and more! Watch out for snow and ice at higher elevations, check with the rangers for current conditions. There is an office for the Covelo Ranger at 78150 Covelo Road in Covelo, contact them at 707-983-6118.

The Yolla Bolly - Middle Eel Wilderness area — part of both the Mendocino National Forest and the Siskiyou - Trinity National Forest and the headwaters of the Middle Fork of the Eel River.



Mendocino Headlands — KB Maxwell

Anderson Valley and the Coast:

One last thing:

Ad

For your perusal, here’s a list of the Wikipedia entries for all the rivers, beaches, and national state and protected areas in Mendocino: