Alleged “porch pirates” arrested

12/13/19 -- The rise of online shopping and the proliferation of USPS, FedEx and UPS trucks on our streets have made Christmas shopping much easier, but it's also led to the rise of the so-called "porch pirate," people who swipe your packages off your porch.
There have been several prominent incidents of such petty but annoying theft in the past several years, and local law enforcement departments have set up some stings around the county to catch people engaged in some parcel piracy.
Just such a sting netted the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office two alleged petty thieves last week in Redwood Valley. The packages were less than $950 in value, resulting in the charges of conspiracy to defraud, mail theft, and a violation of probation.
Here is the press release from the MCSO:
DATE: "December 13, 2019"
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Incident Number:
2019-36265
Crime/Incident:
182(a) (4) PC (Conspiracy to Defraud Person)
530.5(E) PC (Mail Theft)
1203.2 PC (Violation of Probation)
Location:
200 block of East School Way in Redwood Valley, CA
Date of Incident:
12-09-2019
Time:
5:44 PM
Victim(s):
N/A
Suspect(s):
Julia Hutchins (51 year-old female from Redwood Valley, CA)
Leslie Mishou (50 year-old female from Ukiah, CA)
Written By:
Sergeant Robert Moore #2405
Synopsis:
On 12-09-2019 at approximately 5:44 PM., Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were conducting a surveillance operation in the 200 block of East School Way in Redwood Valley.
During that time, Deputies observed Julia Hutchins and Leslie Mishou committing theft of property from a roadside mailbox. The property was less than $950.00 in value.
Deputies contacted/arrested Hutchins and Mishou for Conspiracy [182(a)(4) PC] and Mail Theft [530.5(e) PC].
Both Hutchins and Mishou were determined to be in violation of their active summary probation terms and were additionally charged with violation of probation [1203.2 PC].
Hutchins and Mishou were transported to the Mendocino County Jail where both were booked to be held in lieu of $10,000.00 bail.
Approved by:MCSO
Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184