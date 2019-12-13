Alleged “porch pirates” arrested

12/13/19 -- The rise of online shopping and the proliferation of USPS, FedEx and UPS trucks on our streets have made Christmas shopping much easier, but it's also led to the rise of the so-called "porch pirate," people who swipe your packages off your porch.

There have been several prominent incidents of such petty but annoying theft in the past several years, and local law enforcement departments have set up some stings around the county to catch people engaged in some parcel piracy.

Just such a sting netted the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office two alleged petty thieves last week in Redwood Valley. The packages were less than $950 in value, resulting in the charges of conspiracy to defraud, mail theft, and a violation of probation.

Here is the press release from the MCSO:

